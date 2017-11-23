Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli leader rebukes deputy over her comment about US Jews

November 23, 2017 4:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has condemned a deputy for what he deemed to be “offensive remarks” about American Jews.

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Diaspora Jews are “an inseparable part of our people” and that there was no place for Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely’s attacks on them. He says her remarks don’t reflect Israeli positions.

The remarks came in an interview with i24news TV on the growing rift between Israel and the far more liberal American-Jewish community. Hotovely said the rift was partly because American Jews do not have to send their children to the military.

She said: “Most of them are having quite convenient lives. They don’t feel how it feels to be attacked by rockets.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Hotovely says she was merely highlighting the complexity of Israeli life.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.