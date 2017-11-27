Listen Live Sports

Judge sworn in to Maryland’s intermediate appellate court

November 27, 2017 1:20 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has sworn in a judge to Maryland’s intermediate appellate court.

Judge Matthew Fader was sworn in Monday to the Court of Special Appeals.

Fader has served as an assistant attorney general in the state since June 2010. He was the chief of civil litigation when the governor appointed him last month to the court.

Before joining the attorney general’s office, Fader was a partner at the Pittsburgh-based firm of Kirkpatrick and Lockhart. He represented clients in commercial litigation in federal and state courts.

He also served as a trial attorney with the U.S. Justice Department from 1999 to 2002.

