Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kuwait to host Gulf Cooperation Council meeting next week

November 30, 2017 6:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s state news agency is reporting that the sultan has received a message from Kuwait’s ruler that the Gulf Cooperation Council will meet next week in Kuwait City.

The report on Thursday is the first confirmation that Kuwait intends to host the GCC conference despite the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

The report says the invitation was sent to Sultan Qaboos bin Said. It did not say whether Sultan Qaboos would attend the meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6.

The GCC has been torn apart by the monthslong diplomatic crisis pitting Qatar against GCC members Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

The state-run Kuwait News Agency later reported an invitation had also been sent to Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.