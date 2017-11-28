Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawsuit seeks to block California desert water project

November 28, 2017 9:11 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Environmental activists sued Tuesday to halt a plan to pump water from beneath the Mojave Desert and sell it to Southern California cities and counties.

The lawsuit takes aim at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for allowing Cadiz Inc. to build a 43-mile pipeline to transfer the water from its desert wells into the Colorado River Aqueduct so it can be sold to water districts.

The BLM released guidelines during the Obama administration to block construction of the pipeline along an existing federal railroad right of way, but the Trump administration reversed them this year and the project is on a priority infrastructure list.

The lawsuit says the new guidelines would illegally permit construction of the pipeline on public land, including the newly created Mojave Trails National Monument, “while circumventing laws enacted to protect human health and the environment.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

According to the suit, Cadiz could draw perhaps billions of gallons of water from fragile desert aquifers — far more than could be replenished naturally — and that would dry up streams that are important for plants and wildlife and create dry lakebeds that would produce wind-blown dust pollution.

The suit also contends that the underground water contains a cancer-causing chemical and other toxins, such as mercury.

“The Cadiz project will suck the desert dry while developers count their money,” said Ileene Anderson, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the suit along with the Center for Food Safety. “It’s an unsustainable water-privatization scheme.”

The BLM ruled in October that Cadiz could use the current railroad right of way rather than having to seek approval through a process that would include public comment and an environmental review, the suit said.

The BLM had not reviewed the complaint and could not comment, spokeswoman Sarah K. Webster said in a statement.

Cadiz called the allegations about water quality “an intentionally misleading scare tactic” and said the groundwater meets all state and federal standards for drinking water.

While it isn’t named in the lawsuit, a company statement said that for nearly a decade, the Center for Biological Diversity and other critics have made claims “that have been rejected by every public agency and court of law that has ever considered them. We expect the same outcome in this instance.”

Critics have lost several previous court battles to halt the project. They suffered another setback in September when a California Senate committee refused to permit a bill to advance that would have required more state permissions for the project to proceed. Specifically, it would have required two additional state agencies to determine whether the project will harm natural and cultural resources.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.