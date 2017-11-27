Listen Live Sports

Lebanese president holds talks on government’s future

November 27, 2017 5:08 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun has opened two days of consultations with the country’s political leaders over the government’s future in the wake of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s suspended resignation.

Hariri resigned on Nov. 4 from Saudi Arabia, throwing his coalition government and the country into crisis, but rescinded the move after returning home, to allow time for negotiations.

He has demanded that his coalition ally, the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Yemen. Hezbollah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

Aoun met on Monday with the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, who later told reporters they discussed “reactivating” the government.

Raad wouldn’t answer questions about Hezbollah’s disassociation from regional conflict.

