Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Macron seeks to rethink Africa relations, faces tensions

November 27, 2017 4:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Africa to try to revive French influence and move beyond post-colonial tensions, despite skepticism and threats of demonstrations.

Unions in Burkina Faso have called for protests for Macron’s trip, which starts Monday night.

The Burkina government has ordered schools closed to ease traffic because of heavy security needed for Macron’s visit, though many view the closures as an effort to reduce the threat of student unrest.

In his first big speech about Africa policy, the 39-year-old leader is expected to focus on more pragmatic relations, such as supporting startup entrepreneurs instead of giving aid.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Macron also is visiting Ivory Coast for a Europe-Africa summit, and Ghana.

The trip comes amid protests around Africa and Europe at new revelations about African migrants being sold as slaves in Libya.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.