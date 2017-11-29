Listen Live Sports

Mississippi woman seeks parental rights in same-sex divorce

November 29, 2017 4:14 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on whether a woman should get parental rights to a 6-year-old boy that her ex-wife birthed when the two were married. A lower court judge ruled during a divorce that 44-year-old Chris Strickland wasn’t a legal parent, instead saying an anonymous sperm donor still had parental rights.

Strickland wants that ruling overturned, saying the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage requires same-sex couples to be treated equally. She wants legal status and ultimately hopes to win 50-50 custody of a boy who bears her last name.

Her ex-wife, though, argues the lower court decided correctly and that a judge must terminate the unknown father’s rights. The case is being closely watched by both gay-rights activists and groups aiding in vitro fertilization.

