Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New police head appoints No. 2 amid leadership shake-up

November 23, 2017 11:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The new head of the Massachusetts State Police has appointed a deputy, shoring up the agency’s leadership after a shake-up triggered by revisions to a police report about a judge’s daughter.

The state police said in a statement Wednesday that Col. Kerry Gilpin has elevated Lt. Col. Barry O’Brien to serve as her second in command.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Gilpin to run the agency after Col. Richard McKeon and his deputy, Francis Hughes, abruptly retired earlier this month. The two stepped aside amid accusations that McKeon ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from a report to protect a judge and his daughter.

Gilpin says her office is investigating.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

The trooper who says he was ordered to alter the report, Ryan Sceviour, has filed a federal lawsuit.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.