Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Openings statements set in trial of Turkish bank executive

November 28, 2017 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are set to hear opening statements in the criminal trial of a Turkish bank executive, while questions are swirling about his onetime co-defendant, a wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader whose arrest caused a diplomatic stir.

The trader, Reza Zarrab, had been headed to trial with Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla Atilla in Manhattan federal court until he suddenly stopped appearing at pretrial hearings. That’s prompted speculation he could testify against Atilla.

Zarrab was absent again during jury selection Monday. The judge told prospective jurors that Atilla is the only defendant.

Attilla has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he violated U.S. sanctions against Iran by processing hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of financial transactions for Iranian businesses or Iran’s government through American banks.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Opening statements are set for Tuesday.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.