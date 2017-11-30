Pakistan: US missiles kill 3 militants near Afghan border

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani intelligence officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike has hit a militant compound near the Afghan border, killing three militants.

Two officials say the unmanned drone fired two missiles at the Ghazni compound of the militant Haqqani network’s commander Abdur Rasheed early in the morning on Thursday. The network is affiliated with the Taliban.

They said it’s unclear if Rasheed was at the compound located on the Pesho Ghar mountain in the Kurram tribal region’s Ghuzgari area. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Pakistan opposes drone strikes, saying they violate its sovereignty and claims it has eradicated militant sanctuaries there. The drone strikes, however, effectively target hideouts of militants who operate on both sides of the porous border.