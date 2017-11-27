Listen Live Sports

Payday lender found guilty of fraud, racketeering charges

November 27, 2017 3:54 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The head of a multimillion-dollar payday lending enterprise has been convicted in Philadelphia of federal racketeering conspiracy and fraud charges.

Philly.com reports Charles Hallinan and his company lawyer were found guilty Monday.

Prosecutors say Hallinan evaded state regulations by using Native American tribes and a bank as fronts so he could charge astronomical interest rates of more than 700 percent on the short-term loans.

Authorities say he preyed on consumers while his businesses took in hundreds of millions of dollars between 2008 and 2013 under names such as Easy Cash, My Payday Advance and Instant Cash USA.

Hallinan’s attorney has said he acted within the law. The 76-year-old Hallinan is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

