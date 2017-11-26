Listen Live Sports

Pelosi: Conyers deserves ‘due process’ on misconduct charges

November 26, 2017 12:09 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending Democratic Rep. John Conyers as an “icon” for women’s rights and declining to say whether the longtime lawmaker should resign over allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members.

Pelosi insists that Conyers deserves “due process” and will “do the right thing” after Congress returns from Thanksgiving break on Monday.

Still, she called the accusations against Conyers a “big distraction.”

Pelosi said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there may be a close look at the 88-year-old Michigan lawmaker’s status as the top member on the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination as well as using “official resources for impermissible personal purposes.” Conyers has said he would fully cooperate.

