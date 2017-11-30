Listen Live Sports

Pelosi’s daughter: California lawmakers enable harassment

November 30, 2017 3:10 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is criticizing the California Legislature’s handling of sexual misconduct.

In unflinching remarks, Christine Pelosi alleges the Capitol community is aware of and enables harassment and even rape. Christine Pelosi is chairwoman of the California Democratic Party’s women’s caucus.

Her remarks Tuesday to a legislative panel are the boldest assessment yet of Sacramento’s process for addressing misconduct. It comes as her mother faces criticism for not being more strident in responding to sexual harassment allegations in Congress.

Women in Sacramento have spoken out about a range of inappropriate behaviors, including unwanted touching. No one has publicly claimed rape but Pelosi says that’s because they are too scared to come forward.

