Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Slain detective shot day before grand jury testimony

November 22, 2017 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says a detective killed last week was slain a day before he was set to testify in a corruption probe into activities of indicted police officers.

Commissioner Kevin Davis announced the revelation Wednesday, a week after the detective was shot in the head in a vacant lot.

Rumors have been running rampant in Baltimore about the unsolved case.

Davis emphasizes that Detective Sean Suiter was not the target of any criminal investigation. But he says Suiter was scheduled to testify before a grand jury “the day after he was murdered.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

The grand jury is investigating a group of Baltimore officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force and have been charged with stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.