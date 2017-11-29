Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Polish agents visit home of WWII museum’s former director

November 29, 2017 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Anti-corruption agents have visited the home of the former director of a major new World War II museum who is embroiled in a conflict with Poland’s populist government over the ideological message of the institution.

Pawel Machcewicz said Wednesday that two agents from the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau visited his Warsaw home Tuesday evening. He called it an attempt at “harassment and intimidation,” something the bureau denied.

Machcewicz was ousted earlier this year as director of the state Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk.

He has been fighting changes by the right-wing government to alter the exhibition to focus more on Polish heroism, suing the new museum leadership for copyright violations and planning to soon release a book about his struggle with the government.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.