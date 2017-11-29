Polish agents visit home of WWII museum’s former director

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Anti-corruption agents have visited the home of the former director of a major new World War II museum who is embroiled in a conflict with Poland’s populist government over the ideological message of the institution.

Pawel Machcewicz said Wednesday that two agents from the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau visited his Warsaw home Tuesday evening. He called it an attempt at “harassment and intimidation,” something the bureau denied.

Machcewicz was ousted earlier this year as director of the state Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk.

He has been fighting changes by the right-wing government to alter the exhibition to focus more on Polish heroism, suing the new museum leadership for copyright violations and planning to soon release a book about his struggle with the government.