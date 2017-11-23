Listen Live Sports

Pressure grows on German Social Democrats in gov’t impasse

November 23, 2017 4:42 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Pressure is growing within Germany’s Social Democratic Party to at least discuss the possibility of forming a new government with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

SPD leader Martin Schulz has ruled out returning to the current “grand coalition” with Merkel, following a disastrous result in September’s election, even after her talks on forming a government with two other parties collapsed.

If no one budges, the options are a minority government — never previously tried — or new elections.

Schulz is meeting Thursday with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has urged politicians to compromise.

Several Social Democrats, while expressing skepticism, have suggested the party should discuss another coalition with Merkel or supporting a minority government.

Lawmaker Karl Lauterbach tells ZDF broadcaster “if absolutely nothing else works, we must again consider a grand coalition.”

