The Associated Press
 
Released in April, Kuwait opposition figure gets 7-year term

November 27, 2017 4:22 am
 
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A lawyer says a leading opposition figure in Kuwait has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being freed on another conviction in April this year.

Kuwait’s appeals court handed down the sentence on Monday for Musallam al-Barrack and some 70 other people, including three current and three former lawmakers. The sentences date back to when Arab Spring protesters stormed Kuwait’s parliament in 2011

Lawyer Mohammed al-Humaidi, who represents seven defendants other than al-Barrack, confirmed the sentences in an interview with The Associated Press. Al-Barrack and his lawyer could not immediately be reached.

Al-Barrack was released in April after serving two years in prison following a conviction of insulting the country’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

