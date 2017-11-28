Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Remains of pilot shot down in WWII coming home for burial

November 28, 2017 10:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died.

U.S. military officials said Tuesday that Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945.

His plane was shot down by enemy fighters near the German town of Ludwigslust. Only one member of the 10-member crew survived.

In 1997, a Pentagon team found aircraft wreckage. Other teams returned in recent years and found bone tissue that was identified as Mains’ using DNA samples provided by his family.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

His remains will be buried Saturday in the Long Island hamlet of Wading River.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.