Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Removal of Jefferson Davis plaque in Kentucky delayed

November 29, 2017 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A plaque in the Kentucky Capitol declaring Jefferson Davis to be a hero and a patriot will not be removed until a lawyer with Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration can determine whether the commission that voted to get rid of the marker has the authority to do it.

The plaque is attached to a 15-foot (4.5 meters) marble statue of Davis, who was born in Kentucky and became the only president of the Confederacy. The statue is governed by the Historic Properties Advisory Commission, which in 2015 voted not to remove it from the Capitol following the racially motivated killings of nine people at an African-American church in South Carolina.

But earlier this year, the commission voted unanimously to remove the plaque, which it said was “subjective.”

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.