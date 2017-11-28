Listen Live Sports

Report: Drones more damaging than bird strikes to planes

November 28, 2017 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Drones that collide with planes cause more damage than birds of the same size because of their solid parts such as motors and batteries.

That’s according to a study released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday.

The report’s researchers say aircraft-manufacturing standards designed for bird strikes aren’t appropriate for ensuring planes can withstand collisions with drones.

Reports of close calls between drones and airliners have surged. Canadian officials say a drone hit a small charter plane last month over Quebec City, the first such incident in Canada. The plane landed safely.

A team of researchers from four universities used computers to simulate collisions between drones weighing 2.7 to 8 pounds (1.2 to 3.6 kilograms) and common airliners and business jets. In some cases, drones would have penetrated the plane’s skin.

