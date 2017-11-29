Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
San Francisco pier shooting jury ends Day 5 without verdict

November 29, 2017 7:55 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jurors have ended their fifth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the murder trial that sparked a national debate over immigration policy.

Legal experts said Wednesday that deliberations are taking longer than usual for a typical murder trial. They note that the case is complicated by the defendant’s claim that the gun that killed Kate Steinle fired accidentally.

Jurors are deciding whether Jose Ines Garcia Zarate meant to shoot Steinle in 2015 or if they believe his claim that the the shooting was accidental.

Longtime San Francisco Bay Area defense attorney Dan Horowitz says jurors may be struggling to find a compromise verdict short of murder.

University of California, Berkeley law professor Andrea Roth says the lengthy deliberations may mean the jurors are divided.

Jurors resume deliberating Thursday.

