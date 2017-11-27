Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
School cancels Anthony Scaramucci event over lawsuit threats

November 27, 2017 1:59 am
 
MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Officials at Tufts University in Massachusetts have postponed an event with Anthony Scaramucci after the former White House communications director threatened a lawsuit over an opinion piece published in the student newspaper.

The Boston Globe reports Scaramucci was scheduled to speak at the Medford university’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy on Monday.

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Camilo Caballero wrote a piece in The Tufts Daily newspaper criticizing Scaramucci’s position on a Fletcher advisory board.

Scaramucci’s lawyer said Nov. 21 they would take legal action unless the graduate student and newspaper retracted “false and defamatory allegations of fact.”

Caballero says Scaramucci is trying to prevent him from using his First Amendment rights.

Scaramucci said Sunday he’s not limiting free speech, but he wants to defend himself against “factually inaccurate” attacks.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

