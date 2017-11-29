Listen Live Sports

Search underway for missing North Carolina child

November 29, 2017 7:29 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have stepped up the search for a North Carolina girl who disappeared from her home.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told news outlets that investigators need a break in their search for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing from her home about 6 a.m. Monday.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Mariah.

Kristy Woods told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah about 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the child about midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed. Once they realized she was missing, the couple said they called authorities.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

