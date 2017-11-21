Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Staff had warned anti-LGBT lawmaker about affairs with men

November 21, 2017 10:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A legislative Republican spokesman says officials confronted a conservative Christian, anti-LGBT Ohio lawmaker months before his resignation to discuss allegations of extramarital conduct with men and to warn him to stay away from House staff.

Ohio House GOP spokesman Brad Miller says the meeting with then-state Rep. Wes Goodman took place in early summer. Also present were Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s chief of staff and top lawyer.

Miller says it occurred after someone provided computer and cellphone screenshots suggesting Goodman “was gay and not faithful to his wife.” Miller told the Columbus Dispatch that Goodman alleged at the time the materials were “fake.”

The 33-year-old Goodman resigned last week after Rosenberger learned he engaged in a sexual encounter with a man in his state office. Goodman says he hadn’t served his constituents “in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson volunteers at local meal center

Today in History

1969: Nixon agrees to return Okinawa to Japanese government

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3736 0.0089 5.10%
L 2020 26.5084 0.0191 8.16%
L 2030 30.0626 0.0342 11.87%
L 2040 32.6328 0.0437 13.66%
L 2050 18.8492 0.0290 15.29%
G Fund 15.4993 0.0031 1.92%
F Fund 18.0400 -0.0099 3.44%
C Fund 36.2491 0.0477 16.90%
S Fund 47.1481 0.2356 14.35%
I Fund 29.8790 0.0304 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.