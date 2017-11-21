Staff had warned anti-LGBT lawmaker about affairs with men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A legislative Republican spokesman says officials confronted a conservative Christian, anti-LGBT Ohio lawmaker months before his resignation to discuss allegations of extramarital conduct with men and to warn him to stay away from House staff.

Ohio House GOP spokesman Brad Miller says the meeting with then-state Rep. Wes Goodman took place in early summer. Also present were Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s chief of staff and top lawyer.

Miller says it occurred after someone provided computer and cellphone screenshots suggesting Goodman “was gay and not faithful to his wife.” Miller told the Columbus Dispatch that Goodman alleged at the time the materials were “fake.”

The 33-year-old Goodman resigned last week after Rosenberger learned he engaged in a sexual encounter with a man in his state office. Goodman says he hadn’t served his constituents “in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service.”

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com