The Latest: Former Conyers aide alleges sexual misconduct

November 28, 2017 1:08 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and allegations of sexual harassment (all times local):

1:01 a.m.

A former deputy chief of staff for Rep. John Conyers says the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for him from 1997 to 2005, told The Detroit News that there were three instances of inappropriate conduct.

She says the first was in 1997 during an event with the Congressional Black Caucus, when she rejected his offer to share a hotel room and have sex.

The others involved unwanted touching in a car in 1998, she said, and unwanted touching of her legs under her dress in 1999.

Conyers’ attorney Arnold Reed questioned why Maher continued to work for him after the alleged incidents.

Maher says she needed a job at age 57 and feared no one would hire her.

7:15 p.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says a woman has told her of “unacceptable and disappointing” treatment she received working for congressman John Conyers.

The California Democrat met with Melanie Sloan on Monday and says she believes her account.

Sloan was hired by Conyers in 1995 to be Democratic counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, a job she held until 1998.

She told The Washington Post that Conyers would berate her and criticize her appearance. Sloan said the Michigan Democrat once attended a meeting in his underwear, but she says she wasn’t sexually harassed.

Conyers stepped down as top Democrat on the Judiciary panel and faces a House Ethics Committee investigation over a settlement he reached with another woman in 2015.

Conyers’ counsel, Arnold Reed, denied Sloan’s allegations to the Post.

5:15 p.m.

Democratic congressman Al Green of Texas says he resolved a decade-old dispute with a former employee “without payment of any money or transfer of any consideration of any kind.”

Green issued a joint statement Monday with his former district director to address questions they say have arisen “in the present climate.

Members of Congress and other prominent figures have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Green and the former employee, Lucinda Daniels, say the 2008 dispute has “been absolutely resolved,” adding that, “We are friends.”

A lawyer for Daniels said in 2008 that Green forced her to have sex and threatened a lawsuit, prompting Green to threaten his own suit. Both allegations were later dropped and the pair said in a statement that the matter was resolved amicably and without payment.

5 p.m.

Sen. Al Franken is apologizing to voters, aides and “everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women.”

The Minnesota Democrat is fighting to bolster his support and made the comments in his first Capitol public appearance since being drawn into a wave of sexual harassment accusations buffeting Congress.

Lawmakers are starting to return from an extraordinary weeklong Thanksgiving break that saw sexually tinged problems engulf two other legislators as well: Democratic congressman John Conyers of Michigan and Republican congressman Joe Barton of Texas.

Those revelations are on top of allegations that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and sought romantic relationships with other teenagers when he was in his 30s four decades ago. He has denied the charges.

