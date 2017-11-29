Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Conyers’ son says treatment of dad disconcerting

November 29, 2017 7:54 am
 
1 min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on allegations of sexual misconduct against Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

The son of Democratic Michigan Congressman John Conyers says it’s disconcerting to see how his father is being treated in the wake of allegations that the longest-serving member of the House made unwanted sexual advances.

John Conyers III spoke to reporters early Wednesday outside his family’s Detroit home, saying it’s “very unfortunate to see him fight so long for so many people and to automatically have the allegations assumed to be true.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Conyers’ son noted, however, that “with sexual assault, women are to be believed.”

Former staffer Deanna Maher said Tuesday that Conyers partially undressed in front of her in a hotel room and touched her inappropriately.

Conyers missed two roll call votes in the House late Tuesday and was photographed by a passenger boarding a flight to Detroit from Washington.

___

1:35 a.m.

Pressure is growing from fellow Democrats for Michigan Rep. John Conyers to resign from the House after more allegations of sexual misconduct.

A senior House aide says members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with Conyers Tuesday and explained to a founding member of their group why he should resign.

The aide says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also is pressuring the 88-year-old Conyers behind the scenes to quit. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Conyers missed two House roll call votes late Tuesday and was photographed by a passenger boarding a flight to Detroit from Washington.

The pressure on Conyers came after Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for Conyers from 1997 to 2005, accused him of several incidents of sexual misconduct.

___

Associated Press reporter Alan Fram in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.