The Latest: Conyers’ son says treatment of dad disconcerting

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on allegations of sexual misconduct against Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

The son of Democratic Michigan Congressman John Conyers says it’s disconcerting to see how his father is being treated in the wake of allegations that the longest-serving member of the House made unwanted sexual advances.

John Conyers III spoke to reporters early Wednesday outside his family’s Detroit home, saying it’s “very unfortunate to see him fight so long for so many people and to automatically have the allegations assumed to be true.”

Conyers’ son noted, however, that “with sexual assault, women are to be believed.”

Former staffer Deanna Maher said Tuesday that Conyers partially undressed in front of her in a hotel room and touched her inappropriately.

Conyers missed two roll call votes in the House late Tuesday and was photographed by a passenger boarding a flight to Detroit from Washington.

___

1:35 a.m.

Pressure is growing from fellow Democrats for Michigan Rep. John Conyers to resign from the House after more allegations of sexual misconduct.

A senior House aide says members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with Conyers Tuesday and explained to a founding member of their group why he should resign.

The aide says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also is pressuring the 88-year-old Conyers behind the scenes to quit. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Conyers missed two House roll call votes late Tuesday and was photographed by a passenger boarding a flight to Detroit from Washington.

The pressure on Conyers came after Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for Conyers from 1997 to 2005, accused him of several incidents of sexual misconduct.

___

Associated Press reporter Alan Fram in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.