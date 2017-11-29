Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Honduras president gains edge in latest returns

November 29, 2017 7:08 pm
 
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The latest on the slow vote count in Honduras’ presidential election (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

New partial results in Honduras’ presidential election vote count say challenger Salvador Nasralla’s lead has been wiped out and incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez now has a razor-thin edge.

An initial five-point surprise lead for the challenger from the leftist Libre alliance has steadily dwindled since the first results were reported early Monday.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

As of Wednesday evening, the electoral court says Hernandez has a marginal advantage of 42.21 percent to 42.11 percent for Nasralla. Nearly 83 percent of the vote has been tabulated.

Honduras’ electoral court has said it expects to complete a final count by Wednesday night.

