Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Illinois Rep. Gutierrez won’t seek 14th term

November 28, 2017 3:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois announcing his retirement after 13 House terms (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Longtime Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois says he won’t seek a 14th term next year.

The Democratic congressman from Chicago announced Tuesday that he still plans to fight for immigration reform and advocate for Puerto Rico, where his family is from.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Gutierrez said he plans to travel nationwide and spend time with family after he finishes his term. He said he has no immediate plans to run for public office in Illinois or Puerto Rico, but he did not fully rule out the possibility of future public office.

The move came as a surprise because Gutierrez filed his candidate petitions for Illinois’ March primary ballot a day earlier. He was first elected in 1992 and has remained popular in the largely Hispanic district in the Chicago area.

Gutierrez endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as a replacement. Garcia forced Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a mayoral runoff election in 2015.

___

7:50 a.m.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez will announce he is retiring and won’t seek re-election next year.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

The 13-term lawmaker from Chicago has been a leader in his party’s efforts to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws. His decision was confirmed by a Washington Democrat on condition of anonymity because the congressman had yet to announce his decision.

Gutierrez, 63, is a leading member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. He’s pushed for federal aid to help rebuild storm-battered Puerto Rico. His parents came from Puerto Rico before moving to Chicago in the 1950s.

The congressman has also clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump. He’s among a small handful of House Democrats who have signed onto a largely symbolic effort to impeach him.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.