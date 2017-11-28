The Latest: Media say Irish deputy prime minister to quit

Listen Live Sports

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the political situation in Ireland (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Irish media say the country’s deputy prime minister has agreed to resign to avert a parliamentary vote that would have collapsed the government and triggered a snap election.

Irish lawmakers were due to vote Tuesday on a no-confidence motion targeting deputy premier Frances Fitzgerald, filed by opposition party Fianna Fail.

Fianna Fail wanted Fitzgerald ousted over her involvement in a long-running police scandal.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael party backed Fitzgerald. Irish broadcaster RTE and other outlets say she will quit, heading off a vote that the minority government would likely have lost.

The crisis comes at a crucial time for Varadkar’s five-month-old government. A key EU summit looms Dec. 14-15, and Ireland is pressing Britain to spell out how it can maintain the open Ireland-Northern Ireland border after Brexit.

___

11:30 a.m.

Ireland’s governing party and main opposition are holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations.

Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion targeting the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail.

Fianna Fail wants Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s deputy, Frances Fitzgerald, ousted over her involvement in a long-running police scandal.

Varadkar’s Fine Gael party is backing Fitzgerald, but if his minority government loses the vote, Ireland faces a snap election.

Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin are due to hold talks Tuesday.

A key EU summit looms Dec. 14-15, and Ireland is pressing Britain to spell out how it can keep the Ireland-Northern Ireland border free of customs posts and other barriers after Brexit.

