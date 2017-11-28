Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pelosi seeks fast ethics probe of Conyers

November 28, 2017
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on alleged sexual misconduct by Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The top House Democrat is urging the Ethics Committee to move swiftly and fairly in investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Michigan Rep. John Conyers.

In a letter released Tuesday, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote that the committee has a great responsibility to “proceed expeditiously as well as fairly into any investigation of credible harassment and discrimination allegations.”

Pelosi told the panel that the nation is at a watershed moment in the fight against sexual harassment and if lawmakers need any additional resources to pursue its investigations, please make that need known.

Conyers has stepped down as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, but the 88-year-old lawmaker indicates that he will not resign from Congress and will fight allegations he sexually harassed female staff members.

__

1:32 a.m.

A former deputy chief of staff for Rep. John Conyers says the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for him from 1997 to 2005, told The Detroit News that there were three instances of inappropriate conduct.

She says the first was in 1997 during an event with the Congressional Black Caucus, when she rejected his offer to share a hotel room and have sex.

The others involved unwanted touching in a car in 1998 and unwanted touching of her legs under her dress in 1999.

Conyers’ attorney Arnold Reed questioned why Maher continued to work for him after the alleged incidents.

Maher says she needed a job at age 57 and feared no one would hire her.

