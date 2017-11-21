Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Conyers denies sexual harassment settlements

November 21, 2017 10:23 am
 
2 min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers has told The Associated Press that he hasn’t settled any sexual harassment complaints with any staff members.

Conyers, who answered the door at his Detroit home Tuesday morning, says he knows nothing about any claims of inappropriate touching and learned of the story just hours earlier.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Referring to allegations of sexual harassment and assault being made against politicians and others, the veteran lawmaker says he’s “been looking at these things with amazement.”

BuzzFeed reports that Conyers’ office paid the woman over $27,000 to settle the complaint under a confidentiality agreement. BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favors.

___

9:55 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says it’s “deeply troubling” that 88-year-old Rep. John Conyers reportedly settled a complaint in 2015 with a female aide who claimed she was fired after spurning his sexual advances.

Ryan says the House is changing its procedures for handling charges of harassment and discrimination, which have been called too weak and cumbersome.

        Anti-harassment advocates applaud mandated training in House

The Wisconsin Republican says House employees “deserve and are entitled to a workplace without harassment or discrimination.”

The speaker’s statement didn’t mention Conyers’ name. Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong confirmed it was directed at the Michigan Democrat.

Conyers entered the House in 1965 and is currently its longest-serving member. He’s top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

The Buzzfeed News report said Conyers paid the woman $27,000 to settle the complaint with a confidentiality agreement.

___

3 a.m.

A news website Is reporting that Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances.

BuzzFeed reports that Conyers’ office paid the woman over $27,000 to settle the complaint under a confidentiality agreement. BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favors.

BuzzFeed says it received the documents from right-wing activist Mike Cernovich, but independently confirmed their authenticity.

The 88-year-old Conyers is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and the longest-serving current member of the House. Calls to Conyers and his office seeking comment were not immediately returned Monday night.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson volunteers at local meal center

Today in History

1969: Nixon agrees to return Okinawa to Japanese government

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3736 0.0089 5.10%
L 2020 26.5084 0.0191 8.16%
L 2030 30.0626 0.0342 11.87%
L 2040 32.6328 0.0437 13.66%
L 2050 18.8492 0.0290 15.29%
G Fund 15.4993 0.0031 1.92%
F Fund 18.0400 -0.0099 3.44%
C Fund 36.2491 0.0477 16.90%
S Fund 47.1481 0.2356 14.35%
I Fund 29.8790 0.0304 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.