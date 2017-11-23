Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Suspect in Texas trooper's killing apprehended

November 23, 2017
 
FAIRFIELD, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the search for the suspect in the death of a Texas trooper (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Authorities in Texas say the man suspected of killing a state trooper during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Black was apprehended Thursday night in neighboring Waller County, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of where the trooper was shot.

KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.

8:45 p.m.

Authorities say a Texas state trooper has been killed and they’re looking for a man in connection to the shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas. The agency said the suspect shot and killed the trooper with a rifle during a traffic stop. The suspect then fled the scene.

The trooper has not been identified.

Hours later, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Fairfield. Waller County authorities said shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect.

