The Latest: Trump criticizes NKorea’s Kim after China talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-China talks and North Korea (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out again at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following the country’s latest ballistic missile test.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday that the “Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man.” That’s his nickname for Kim.

Trump adds that it’s “hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch.”

North Korea launched its most powerful missile yet earlier this week.

Trump has vowed to prevent North Korea from having the capability to strike the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile, using military force if necessary.

___

3:36 a.m.

U.S. and Chinese generals engaged in an unusual set of security talks on Wednesday, just hours after North Korea’s most powerful missile test yet, focused on how the mighty American and Chinese militaries might communicate in a crisis.

As President Donald Trump greeted the North’s launching of another intercontinental ballistic missile with familiar demands for China to get tougher with its ally, the low-profile and unpublicized meeting at the National Defense University in Washington was taking place amid signs China is more willing at this time to discuss how the two world powers would manage an even worse emergency on the divided Korean Peninsula.

The Pentagon stressed the talks were scheduled long before North Korea’s surprise missile launch in the early hours Wednesday in Asia. Officials insisted the dialogue wasn’t centered on North Korea or anything else in particular.