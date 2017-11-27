The Latest: Official says Trump won’t campaign for Roy Moore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.

The president had held the door open to campaigning for Moore last week, when he all but endorsed his candidacy while attacking his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones. Trump also made public statements in which he raised doubts about the accounts of women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago, when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

The White House official told The Associated Press that Trump would not travel to Alabama on Moore’s behalf. The official was not authorized to discuss the president’s plans publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

— Zeke Miller

___

12:50 p.m.

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is using a new television ad to push back on allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In the new ad, an announcer says Moore is being hit by “false allegations” in a “scheme by liberal elites and the Republican establishment” to sink his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

The ad does not describe the allegations against the 70-year-old Moore.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.

Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.

He is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election to fill a seat held by Republican Jeff Sessions.

___

11:20 a.m.

Trump has declined to follow the path of other mainstream Republican leaders, who have called on Moore to step aside. Republican lawmakers are considering expelling Moore should he win the seat.

— By Zeke Miller in Washington

___

3:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump came to the aid of embattled Republican Roy Moore by criticizing Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

In a pair of Sunday tweets, Trump said it would be a “disaster” for a Democrat to win the Dec. 12 election.

The president’s words could be a boost to Moore. Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor. He’s denied the allegations.

Moore quickly touted Trump’s words on social media and in a fundraising appeal to supporters.

Jones’ campaign said Moore was “unfit” for office even before the allegations surfaced.