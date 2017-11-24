The Latest: US adjusts military support for Syria partners

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on U.S. policy on Kurdish fighters in Syria (all times local):

1:40 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the United States is making “adjustments” to its military support for partners in Syria.

It’s a reference to the U.S. halting the supply of arms to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The White House says the decision comes as the Syria conflict moves into a “stabilization phase” of ensuring the Islamic State group can’t return. That phase follows the recent fall of the extremist group’s self-declared capital in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The Trump administration moved earlier this year to arm the Kurds to help them liberate Raqqa. That move incensed Erdogan’s government.

The White House says Trump and Erdogan also discussed the political process for ending the Syrian civil war and Turkish purchases of U.S. military equipment.