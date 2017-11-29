The Latest: Sanders defends Trump post of anti-Muslim videos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s tweets of anti-Muslim videos (all times local):

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is defending President Donald Trump’s posting of videos purporting to show violence against Muslims, saying he wants to “promote strong borders and strong national security.”

Sanders said Wednesday that she was not sure how Trump found the videos, which he retweeted from the leader of an extreme far-right British group.

Asked if the president had a responsibility to verify the content, Sanders said: “Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about.”

She says she had not discussed with the president how it could impact his relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

British opposition politicians are demanding the government revoke an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump after he retweeted videos posted by a leader of extreme far-right group Britain First.

On Wednesday, Trump retweeted three videos from the account of the group’s deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, purporting to show violence by Muslims.

Fransen has a conviction for religiously aggravated harassment and currently faces charges of harassment and hate speech.

Opposition Labour Party lawmaker David Lammy tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump you are not welcome in my country and my city.” Another Labour legislator, Chuka Umunna, said an invitation to Trump to visit the U.K. “should be withdrawn.”

Prime Minister Theresa May announced in January that Trump had accepted an invitation for a state visit to Britain, though no date has been set.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning President Donald Trump for retweeting inflammatory videos purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

The group’s executive director, Nihad Awad, says in a statement that Trump is “clearly telling members of his base that they should hate Islam and Muslims.”

Awad says Trump’s posts “amount to incitement to violence against American Muslims.” Awad is calling on political and religious leaders to condemn Trump’s tweets.

Awad says that on Twitter, the council has recorded 3,296 anti-Muslim incidents this year. He says “we haven’t heard a peep from you. Some president.”

Trump retweeted the videos from a far-right British politician.

President Donald Trump is retweeting a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right British politician.

Trump sent the Twitter messages Wednesday morning. The videos were first posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

The descriptions read: “VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” and “VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

After Trump retweeted the videos, Fransen quickly responded on Twitter, saying: “DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump has sought to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations.