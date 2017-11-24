Listen Live Sports

This computer game comes thanks to 2 Supreme Court justices

November 24, 2017 3:51 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s third female justice is building on the educational legacy of the first.

Sandra Day O’Connor has helped teach millions of students civics through computer games created by an organization she founded after leaving the bench. Now, with a push from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the group has translated one of its games into Spanish.

O’Connor started the group iCivics in 2009. Five million students played its computer games last year. Sotomayor joined iCivics’ board in 2015. One of her first initiatives has been to try to make iCivics games more accessible to students learning English and others struggling with reading.

The Spanish language version of iCivics’ game “Do I Have a Right?” is aimed at the 4.6 million public school students who are classified as English-language learners.

