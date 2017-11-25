Listen Live Sports

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

November 25, 2017
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo session ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

