Trump, Bahrain crown prince meet at White House

November 30, 2017 11:55 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting at the White House with the crown prince of Bahrain.

Trump says Bahrain and the U.S. have had a “long relationship and a great relationship” that will only get better. He says Bahrain is “doing a lot of business” with the U.S. and “buying a lot of things.”

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa says Thursday’s visit is very important to the kingdom and is about building on 100 years of relations between the two countries.

The crown prince says the people of both countries have benefited and will continue to benefit from the relationship.

