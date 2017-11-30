Listen Live Sports

Trump lights National Christmas Tree for 1st time

November 30, 2017 5:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country “a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year” and “unbelievable holidays.”

Trump counted down from 10 with his wife, Melania, who pushed a button to set the tree aglow with golden lights and silver stars.

The president and first lady attended the annual event with other Trump family members.

The program was hosted by television host Kathie Lee Gifford and actor Dean Cain — featuring performances by the Beach Boys, Jack Wagner, Wynonna Judd, Craig Campbell and others.

This year marks the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting. The tradition began in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge and takes place in President’s Park, just south of the White House.

