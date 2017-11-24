Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump signals welfare reform is next, with details to come

November 24, 2017 3:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to put his stamp on welfare reform.

Trump said at a recent a Cabinet meeting that he wants to tackle welfare reform after concluding work on the tax overhaul he is seeking by the end of the year. He said changes were “desperately needed in our country” and that his administration would soon offer plans.

For now, the president has not offered details.

Changing the welfare system was one of the defining issues of President Bill Clinton’s presidency, starting with a campaign promise to “end welfare as we know it.” The effort continued with a bitter policy fight and produced an overhaul law that remains hotly debated 20 years later.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.