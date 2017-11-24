Trump signals welfare reform is next, with details to come

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to put his stamp on welfare reform.

Trump said at a recent a Cabinet meeting that he wants to tackle welfare reform after concluding work on the tax overhaul he is seeking by the end of the year. He said changes were “desperately needed in our country” and that his administration would soon offer plans.

For now, the president has not offered details.

Changing the welfare system was one of the defining issues of President Bill Clinton’s presidency, starting with a campaign promise to “end welfare as we know it.” The effort continued with a bitter policy fight and produced an overhaul law that remains hotly debated 20 years later.