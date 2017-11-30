Listen Live Sports

UAW caucus nominates Missouri official to be next president

November 30, 2017 5:00 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — An influential caucus of United Auto Workers leaders has nominated a regional director from Missouri to become the union’s next president.

Gary Jones will lead a slate of candidates to be voted on at the union’s convention in June. In most cases, candidates are elected after being nominated by the caucus of local union leaders.

Jones likely will replace Dennis Williams and take over a 400,000-member union that is dealing with a bribery scandal and stalled efforts to organize workers at foreign-owned auto plants in the south.

Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel was nominated to return to his post. Vice President Cindy Estrada and Regional Directors Rory Gamble and Terry Dittes were nominated for three vice president posts.

Williams will retire, as will Vice Presidents Jimmy Settles and Norwood Jewell.

