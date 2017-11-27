Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Unknown attackers smash windows in Warsaw’s Muslim center

November 27, 2017 7:27 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw police were searching on Monday for attackers who smashed windows in the city’s Muslim cultural center.

The police were notified early Monday that some dozen windows were smashed during the night in the center that was opened in 2015 and includes a mosque, a meeting center, a shop and a restaurant. No one was hurt.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said CCTV was being reviewed to help identify the attackers and has appealed for people who might have any information about the attack to come forward. Muslim community leaders were to hold a news conference later in the day.

Warsaw’s Muslim community has a few thousand members.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Acts of hatred and xenophobia are being reported more frequently in Poland since the Law and Justice party came to power two years ago. The government promotes Catholicism and refuses to take in non-Catholic refugees as part of an EU relocation plan.

In a separate incident, prosecutors have opened an investigation into a brief demonstration Saturday by a handful of right-wing radicals in the southern city of Katowice. They hung pictures of six European Parliament lawmakers from Poland who have supported a resolution condemning the government on symbolic gallows.

Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski said the demonstration was “unwise and did not serve Polish democracy well.”

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.