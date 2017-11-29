Listen Live Sports

Wildlife program awards $55k to connect youth to outdoors

November 29, 2017 4:47 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Wildlife Grant Program has awarded more than $55,000 to fund 27 projects to connect youth to the outdoors.

Projects include fishing, archery, wildlife viewing, boating, shooting sports, hunting and trapping.

The program began in 2014 and provides a funding source to nonprofits, schools and government agencies. Over the last four years, the program has funded 128 projects.

The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia contributed $5,000 to the grant program this year. Executive Director Jenny West said connecting children to Virginia’s natural resources and outdoor sporting opportunities is one of the most impactful ways the organization can make a difference.

