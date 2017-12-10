10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO REPUBLICANS ARE BLAMING FOR ALABAMA SENATE LOSS

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is being singled out, but he shows no signs of abandoning his guerrilla war against the GOP establishment.

2. COMCAST, VERIZON, AT&T ABOUT TO GET MORE FREE REIN

The FCC is voting to undo Obama-era rules that kept broadband providers from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

3. DISNEY BUYING LARGE PART OF 21ST CENTURY FOX

The deal gives Disney film businesses including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000. On the television side, Disney will get Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21.

4. HOW PALESTINIANS VIEW TRUMP’S DECLARATION

Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem are at turns cynical, defiant and fearful after Trump’s recognition of the contested city as Israel’s capital.

5. FEDERAL JUDGES TO EXAMINE DRUG STASH-HOUSE STINGS

A potentially landmark hearing will consider evidence on whether the phony operations that overwhelmingly target suspects in black neighborhoods are racially biased.

6. DISPARITY SEEN IN GOP TAX ACCORD

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in the sweeping overhaul while middle- and low-income families would receive smaller tax cuts.

7. CORONER: ACCUSED KENTUCKY LAWMAKER’S DEATH APPARENTLY SUICIDE

Dan Johnson, a Republican state legislator accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the basement of his home, also compared the Obamas to monkeys in Facebook posts.

8. DECADE SINCE GREAT RECESSION: THRIVING CITIES LEAVE OTHERS BEHIND

Many Southern and Midwestern cities have yet to recover from the loss of manufacturing jobs that have been automated out of existence or lost to competition from China, data analyzed for AP finds.

9. WHAT GAY ADVOCATES ARE WATCHING FOR

How a child support fight between a divorced lesbian couple plays out in Hawaii, something experts say is likely the first such case before a state Supreme Court.

10. AS OLYMPICS NEAR, SOUTH KOREA AGONIZES OVER COSTS

If history is any indicator, post-games expenses and huge financial strain would be placed on Pyeongchang — one of its poorest regions.