Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 ex-spy chiefs charged with bribery of former SKorea leader

December 5, 2017 5:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have formally charged two former spy chiefs who were arrested last month over suspicions they used their agency’s funds to make illegal payments to former President Park Geun-hye. Park was removed from office and arrested in March, and is being tried on broad corruption charges.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that Nam Jae-joon and Lee Byung-kee were indicted on charges including bribery and causing unjust losses to state funds.

Prosecutors believe Nam and Lee took a combined 1.4 billion won ($1.2 million) from the National Intelligence Service’s coffers and gave it to Park’s close aides as paybacks for being named NIS directors.

Nam and Lee served as the spy agency’s chiefs between 2013 and 2015.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.