A faulty title and other glitches slow down GOP tax bill

December 19, 2017 6:18 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Great titles can sell books. Bad ones can slow down tax bills in Congress — though just a bit.

The Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill will apparently take a few extra hours and a second House vote for lawmakers to send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

That’s because the Senate parliamentarian has decided three provisions violate the chamber’s rules. They’re all minor.

Democrats say one problem is the bill’s title: “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

They say those words violate a rule barring provisions that have no impact on the budget or aren’t necessary for other sections that have a budget impact.

The House passed the bill Tuesday. It will have to vote again, probably Wednesday, after the Senate drops the provisions and approves the legislation.

