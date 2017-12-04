Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Adviser: Cordray to announce bid of Ohio governor on Tuesday

December 4, 2017 2:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray is set to launch his long-anticipated bid for Ohio governor on Tuesday.

The Democrat planned to make the announcement in his hometown of Grove City, southwest of Columbus, an adviser to his campaign told The Associated Press. The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public.

The 58-year-old Cordray is viewed as among Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year.

He resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the last major Obama-era holdouts in the Trump administration. He is also a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Cordray is likely to face a bruising battle for the state’s top job. Five Democrats are already in the race and national Republicans are already steadily attacking his record.

The adviser said Cordray will use Tuesday’s campaign event to discuss his commitment to “making things fairer for Ohio families and creating a system that works for everyone.”

In the coming days, Cordray plans to embark on a “kitchen table tour” of the state. He will meet with Democratic activists, community leaders and voters to discuss his vision for the state.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.