After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races

ATLANTA (AP) — Conservative Alabama has elected a new Democratic senator who supports abortion rights.

Some may consider Doug Jones’ upset victory to be an aberration, given that his GOP opponent was accused of harassing teenage girls long ago.

But exit polls showed Jones drew important crossover votes from Republicans who think abortion should be illegal in most or all cases.

And that has both Democrat and Republican operatives agreeing that abortion may not be a headliner issue in the 2018 midterm elections.

Democrats must flip 24 GOP-held seats for a House majority and pick up two Senate seats to control the upper chamber. Nearly all the districts and states Democrats will be targeting are not as fundamentally Republican and anti-abortion as Alabama.