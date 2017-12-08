Listen Live Sports

Aide to US Rep Bob Brady pleads guilty in campaign probe

December 8, 2017 2:37 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a political consultant for U.S. Rep. Bob Brady has pleaded guilty to lying about a $90,000 payment made by the congressman’s campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary.

Donald Jones pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI in a campaign finance probe involving the Philadelphia Democrat.

Brady, the head of the city’s Democratic party, has not been charged. His attorney has said the congressman never did anything wrong.

Authorities in October charged the 62-year-old Jones along with another political consultant for their roles in allegedly concealing the payment to 2012 primary challenger Jimmie Moore. Both Moore and his former aide have pleaded guilty in the case.

Jones says he’s sorry and has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

